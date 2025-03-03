Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury rekindle romance on secret luxury getaway

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have reportedly rekindled their romance and are rumored to have reunited on a secret luxury getaway on Valentine's Day.

As per a report by the Sun published on Sunday, the YouTuber and the boxer, both 25, are "back together" and had spent quality time together at Estelle Manor, Oxfordshire, which costs a whopping £600 a night.

During their getaway, the pair was reportedly seen "canoodling" and "looked very loved up"

Their alleged romantic holiday has "confirmed/" to their pals that Hague and Fury have resumed their relationship.

An insider told the outlet, "Molly and Tommy were seen canoodling over Valentine's Day, looking very loved up."

"It confirms what friends have been saying for a while, that they're officially back together," the source continued.

"It's a place they have visited before and one of Molly's most loved getaways. They have precious, positive memories there," the tipster added.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple also share a two-year-old daughter, Bambi

The reports came as Tommy is set to go behind the camera for his upcoming documentary with BBC, Tommy: The Good, The Bad, The Fury, to share what went wrong in his and Hague's relationship.

For those unversed, the couple were first romantically linked on the fifth series of The Love Island in 2019, however, in August 2024, Hague announced their separation.