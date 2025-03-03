Brenda Song reveals how Macaulay Culkin proposed her with help from son Dakota

Brenda Song revealed that her and Macaulay Culkin's son Dakota’s played a sweet part on their most special day.

Song has previously shared insights on how Culkin proposed to her in an interview to Cosmopolitan, the mom of two now shared the role of her eldest son Dakota, now three, in the process.

The Home Alone star proposed the Running Point actress over Christmas in 2021.

"Like 21 individually wrapped gnomes, which I thought was a joke because we had so many in our garden," Song told The Sunday Times. "Another present was a box of Amazon stuff I said I’d return for him. I was like, ‘I’m not getting this joke.'

Despite Dakota being only seven months old at the time, Culkin still included him when he popped the question

"Then the last present was a letter written ‘from’ Dakota, like, ‘Papa is such a bad gift-giver, here’s something better to give Mom,'" Song of her son. "And then he was down on one knee, proposing. He was like, ‘I wanted to lower your expectations.’ Which he did! But it was very sweet and very us. We’re big kids.”

The couple also share another child, Carson, whom they welcomed in December 2022