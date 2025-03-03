 
Geo News

Brenda Song reveals how Macaulay Culkin proposed her with help from son Dakota

The pair are parents to two sons, Dakota, 3, and 2-year-old Carson

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Brenda Song reveals how Macaulay Culkin proposed her with help from son Dakota
Brenda Song reveals how Macaulay Culkin proposed her with help from son Dakota

Brenda Song revealed that her and Macaulay Culkin's son Dakota’s played a sweet part on their most special day.

Song has previously shared insights on how Culkin proposed to her in an interview to Cosmopolitan, the mom of two now shared the role of her eldest son Dakota, now three, in the process.

The Home Alone star proposed the Running Point actress over Christmas in 2021.

"Like 21 individually wrapped gnomes, which I thought was a joke because we had so many in our garden," Song told The Sunday Times. "Another present was a box of Amazon stuff I said I’d return for him. I was like, ‘I’m not getting this joke.'

Despite Dakota being only seven months old at the time, Culkin still included him when he popped the question

"Then the last present was a letter written ‘from’ Dakota, like, ‘Papa is such a bad gift-giver, here’s something better to give Mom,'" Song of her son. "And then he was down on one knee, proposing. He was like, ‘I wanted to lower your expectations.’ Which he did! But it was very sweet and very us. We’re big kids.”

The couple also share another child, Carson, whom they welcomed in December 2022

Charli XCX hits back after criticism over sheer dress at 2025 Brit Awards
Charli XCX hits back after criticism over sheer dress at 2025 Brit Awards
Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury rekindle romance on secret luxury getaway
Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury rekindle romance on secret luxury getaway
Hoda Kotb does not let ‘breast cancer' define her video
Hoda Kotb does not let ‘breast cancer' define her
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Oscars 2025 amid controversy?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Oscars 2025 amid controversy?
Prince Harry, Meghan kept kids' Royal titles for influence in US?
Prince Harry, Meghan kept kids' Royal titles for influence in US?
King Charles married Princess Diana for game of ‘bloodlines?' video
King Charles married Princess Diana for game of ‘bloodlines?'
Gerald McRaney addresses wife Delta Burke's exit from spotlight
Gerald McRaney addresses wife Delta Burke's exit from spotlight
Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick step out for star-studded pre Oscars dinner
Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick step out for star-studded pre Oscars dinner