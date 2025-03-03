Pete Davidson gets real about tattoo removal experience

Pete Davidson is "still going strong" with his tattoo removal project.

The SNL alum, 31, revealed on Wednesday that he's nearly finished removing the inkings from his arms and has begun “working on the torso.”

Davidson, who previously had about 200 tattoos at a point, reflected on the "terrible" part of the removal.

“They burn off your skin and then you’ve got to do it 10 more times. I think if you can invest in any business, I think you should invest in the tattoo removal business,” he told Page Six at the Cinema Society screening of Riff Raff, in which he plays a hitman alongside Bill Murray.

The comedian also went into alternatives the tattoo removal facility offers to avoid pain during the process.

“They just put me to sleep which is kind of nice but if it’s just the arm, I try to listen to stuff or talk to the nurse.”

He recently showed off his ink-free body in an ad campaign for Reformation, posing in a white T-shirt and boxer shorts.

Davidson, who has been open about his mental health struggles, also shared that he’s in a “good” place right now.

“I’m doing good,” he said. “Stuff is evening out and as I get older, things just get better… so I’m doing better.”