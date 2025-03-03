Lily Collins shares glimpse into life as new mom

Lily Collins just took her baby daughter out for her first beach day.

The Emily in Paris actress, 35, shared some moments of the family of three enjoying their recent ocean-side getaway on Sunday via Instagram.

The slideshow showed the actress with her husband Charlie McDowell and their baby girl walking along a rocky beachfront.

Charlie could be seen carrying the newborn against his chest in a carrier.

“Tove's first beach day!” the actress captioned the post.

Lily and Charlie, 41, welcomed Tove via surrogacy in January. The couple shared the news on January 31 in a joint Instagram post.

“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again,” the first-time parents captioned the photo, which featured Tove in a knit bonnet.

Lily and Charlie first linked in 2019. The pair went public with their romance in August of that year and got engaged in September the following year. The couple then married in September 2021.

Lily happens to be the daughter of musician Phil Collins and actress Jill Tavelman while Charlie is the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell.