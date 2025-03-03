 
Geo News

Lily Collins shares glimpse into life as new mom

Lily Collins welcomed her daughter Tove through surrogacy in January

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Lily Collins shares glimpse into life as new mom
Lily Collins shares glimpse into life as new mom

Lily Collins just took her baby daughter out for her first beach day.

The Emily in Paris actress, 35, shared some moments of the family of three enjoying their recent ocean-side getaway on Sunday via Instagram.

The slideshow showed the actress with her husband Charlie McDowell and their baby girl walking along a rocky beachfront.

Charlie could be seen carrying the newborn against his chest in a carrier.

“Tove's first beach day!” the actress captioned the post.

Lily and Charlie, 41, welcomed Tove via surrogacy in January. The couple shared the news on January 31 in a joint Instagram post.

“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again,” the first-time parents captioned the photo, which featured Tove in a knit bonnet.

Lily and Charlie first linked in 2019. The pair went public with their romance in August of that year and got engaged in September the following year. The couple then married in September 2021.

Lily happens to be the daughter of musician Phil Collins and actress Jill Tavelman while Charlie is the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell.

Kate Middleton, Prince William's dislike towards a key royal aspect comes
Kate Middleton, Prince William's dislike towards a key royal aspect comes
Kate Middleton learns art of PDA from Meghan Markle video
Kate Middleton learns art of PDA from Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's making a daring choice by going fully raw: ‘She's coming out'
Meghan Markle's making a daring choice by going fully raw: ‘She's coming out'
Zoë Kravitz sparks new romance as ex Channing Tatum moves on
Zoë Kravitz sparks new romance as ex Channing Tatum moves on
Mindy Kaling praises Meghan Markle ‘entertaining' skills video
Mindy Kaling praises Meghan Markle ‘entertaining' skills
Badfinger's musician Joey Molland breathes his last at 77
Badfinger's musician Joey Molland breathes his last at 77
Gwyneth Paltrow marks ex Chris Martin's special day
Gwyneth Paltrow marks ex Chris Martin's special day
Brenda Song reveals how Macaulay Culkin proposed her with help from son Dakota
Brenda Song reveals how Macaulay Culkin proposed her with help from son Dakota