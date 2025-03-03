Zoë Kravitz sparks new romance as ex Channing Tatum moves on

 
March 03, 2025

Zoë Kravitz has sparked dating speculations with her recent night out with Noah Centineo.

The Big Little Lies actress, 36, and the Recruit star, 28, were spotted leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning, TMZ reported.

Although the pair did not display any PDA in a footage available with the publication, they did leave together in a black SUV.

Kravitz, who recently split from ex-fiance Channing Tatum, covered her ensemble with an oversized black coat on the way out and had black high heels on for the apparent dinner date.

Meanwhile, Centineo looked dapper in a dark suit.

Although their outing came only a day after Tatum, 44, enjoyed a date with Inka Williams, 25, at a pre-Oscars bash on Friday evening, Kravitz and Centineo were also spotted hanging out earlier this month, per the Daily Mail.

Kravitz and Tatum called off their engagement in October 2024 after three years together.

The split came shortly after the pair worked together on Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice.

“It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped,” a source previously told Us Weekly.

