Zoe Saldana delivers tearful speech as she wins first ever Oscar

Zoe Saldana was crowned best supporting actress at the 97th Academy awards.

On march 2, the Hollywood actress won her first ever Oscar for role as Rita in the mystery crime movie, Emilia Pérez.

While accepting her award, she began by saying, "I am floored by this honor. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita."

Moreover, the Avatar actress thanked her family, and said, “Everything brave, outrageous, and good that I’ve ever done in my entire life is because of you. Thank you so much.”

“The biggest honor of my life is being your partner. You hung the moon in our beautiful, perfect sons: Cy, Bowie, and Zen. They fill our skies every night with stars.”

For those unversed, Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego-Saldana tied the knot in 2013 and share three children Cy Aridio, Bowie Ezio and Zen Anton.

“My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands,” she emotionally told the audience.

“And I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope,” Saldana concluded.

The 46-year-old actress beats A Complete Unknown’s Monica Barbaro, The Brutalist’s Felicity Jones, Conclave’s Isabella Rossellini and Wicked’s Ariana Grande in the same category.