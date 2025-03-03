 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Oscars plans finally come out: ‘Going or not going'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for the Oscars have finally come to light it seems

March 03, 2025

An expert has just shed some light into what they feel the Sussexes’ approach will be once the Oscars roll around, given rumors of their attendance.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams touched on it all, in his most recent conversation with GB News.

That saw him shutting down any such rumor because “they have no connection with film.”

Plus, in Mr Fitzwilliams’ eyes “If Meghan and Harry attend the Academy Awards it would give them a certain cachet since the Oscars are the greatest show on earth.”

But still “there would need to be a reason for their attendance,” the expert noted before adding that in case they do go “it would get enormous publicity, and the organisers would want the focus to be on the ceremony.”

For those unversed with Meghan’s current endeavors she is at the moment slated to release her cooking show called With Love, Meghan tomorrow, on the 4th of March. 

