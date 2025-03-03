 
Kieran Culkin wins his first Academy Award and recalls wife's promise

Kieran Culkin's acceptance speech was also censored during the award show's livestream

March 03, 2025

Kieran Culkin has officially joined the ranks of Oscar winners and took the moment to recall a promise his wife made him. 

The actor earned the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in A Real Pain. The victory follows his recent win at the SAG Awards 2025 for the same category.

During his acceptance speech, Culkin shared a humorous promise his wife, Jazz Charton, had made, befitting the occasion.

"After I won an Emmy for Succession, she told me she’d give me a third kid," he recalled. "Later, I told her I actually wanted four, and she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’" With a laugh, he added, “So, here we are!"

Notably, parts of his speech were censored during the live broadcast due to explicit language.

For those unversed, Culkin’s award-winning performance in the comedy drama film, directed by Jesse Eisenberg, sees him portraying one of two estranged cousins, the latter being played by Eisenberg, as they embark on an emotional journey through Poland.

As they reconnect and confront their shared family history, the film explores themes of grief and the complexities of familial bonds.

His portrayal of the emotionally complex character was met with wide praise, and now an Oscar.

