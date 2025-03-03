Kylie Jenner slammed for Sir Elton John interaction at 2025 Oscars

Kylie Jenner is being slammed on social media for her attitude while greeting Sir Elton John at the 2025 Academy Awards.

During a commercial break, Kylie was introduced to Elton by her Oscar-nominated boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

The Dune star hugged the legendary musician while Kylie sat behind him. He then turned around to introduce the Cold Heart hitmaker to her.

However, Kylie failed to stand up to greet the icon and only shook hands with him while remaining seated. Being a gentleman, Elton took her hand and bowed to kiss it.

This didn’t sit right with social media users who saw a video of the incident.

“Oh no no no you get up for Sir Elton John!” Instagram user @ashleyimholte fired in a comment on on People's video of the awkward encounter.

“That is Sir Elton John,” Instagram user @mscakes2013 remarked. “You stand when being greeted to him.”

I have no problem whatsoever with the Kardashians but, stand up when being introduced to anyone especially Sir Elton John. I mean come on… He’s a living legend. That just didn’t sit right with me,” wrote @macabre.heart.

Countless other commenters echoed the same sentiments and called Kylie out for not standing up while greeting a legend like Sir Elton John.