 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner slammed for Sir Elton John interaction at 2025 Oscars

Kylie Jenner met Sir Elton John at the 97th annual Academy Awards, but netizens aren't please with her behavior

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Kylie Jenner slammed for Sir Elton John interaction at 2025 Oscars

Kylie Jenner is being slammed on social media for her attitude while greeting Sir Elton John at the 2025 Academy Awards.

During a commercial break, Kylie was introduced to Elton by her Oscar-nominated boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

The Dune star hugged the legendary musician while Kylie sat behind him. He then turned around to introduce the Cold Heart hitmaker to her.

However, Kylie failed to stand up to greet the icon and only shook hands with him while remaining seated. Being a gentleman, Elton took her hand and bowed to kiss it.

This didn’t sit right with social media users who saw a video of the incident.

“Oh no no no you get up for Sir Elton John!” Instagram user @ashleyimholte fired in a comment on on People's video of the awkward encounter.

Kylie Jenner slammed for Sir Elton John interaction at 2025 Oscars
Kylie Jenner slammed for Sir Elton John interaction at 2025 Oscars

“That is Sir Elton John,” Instagram user @mscakes2013 remarked. “You stand when being greeted to him.”

Kylie Jenner slammed for Sir Elton John interaction at 2025 Oscars

I have no problem whatsoever with the Kardashians but, stand up when being introduced to anyone especially Sir Elton John. I mean come on… He’s a living legend. That just didn’t sit right with me,” wrote @macabre.heart.

Countless other commenters echoed the same sentiments and called Kylie out for not standing up while greeting a legend like Sir Elton John.

King Charles urged to grab opportunity to become global hero
King Charles urged to grab opportunity to become global hero
Buckingham Palace releases big statement after King Charles key meeting
Buckingham Palace releases big statement after King Charles key meeting
Shakira postpones THIRD show due to reasons 'beyond my control'
Shakira postpones THIRD show due to reasons 'beyond my control'
Zoe Saldana drops bombshell apology to Mexican people for ‘Emilia Perez'
Zoe Saldana drops bombshell apology to Mexican people for ‘Emilia Perez'
Meghan Markle fears drudging up Kate Middleton's name?
Meghan Markle fears drudging up Kate Middleton's name?
'Anora' star Mikey Madison reveals humbling Oscar win celebration
'Anora' star Mikey Madison reveals humbling Oscar win celebration
Elton John praises 'wonderful' artist Chappell Roan
Elton John praises 'wonderful' artist Chappell Roan
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton's latest decision about Meghan shocks royal fans
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton's latest decision about Meghan shocks royal fans