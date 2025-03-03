 
Geo News

Joe Alwyn shares thoughts on possibility of playing James Bond

Joe Alwyn discussed his thoughts on possibly playing James Bond and his latest film 'The Brutalist'

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Joe Alwyn discussed his thoughts on possibly playing James Bond and his latest film The Brutalist
Joe Alwyn discussed his thoughts on possibly playing James Bond and his latest film 'The Brutalist'

Joe Alwyn is all for playing James Bond.

On the red carpet of the 97th Academy Awards, Alwyn was asked if he’s up to play 007.

He answered, “Oh, wow - who wouldn't throw their hat in the ring? You know?”

Casting for the new James Bond is still not final and the position has been open since Daniel Craig left after the 2021 film No Time to Die.

Recently, it was announced that creative control of the iconic character has been transferred to Amazon MGM Studios.

“Every time we cast a new actor, the films change ... it's the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction,” producer Wilson said, according to People.

Alwyn, who played the role of Harry Lee Van Buren in The Brutalist, witnessed his co-star Adrien Brody take home the coveted Best Actor Oscar.

Gushing over his time working with Brody, saying, “I've been - obviously, like so many people - a fan of his for so long.”

“So to share a scene with him and work with him for that month was really special. And I think he's just unbelievable in the film,” Joe Alwyn said. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive warning ahead of Netflix show release video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive warning ahead of Netflix show release
Chris Rock makes shocking return to the Oscars afterparty since Will Smith slap drama
Chris Rock makes shocking return to the Oscars afterparty since Will Smith slap drama
Meghan Markle's 'identity crisis' dubbed 'business strategy' by expert video
Meghan Markle's 'identity crisis' dubbed 'business strategy' by expert
King Charles overshadows Prince William as global crisis deepens
King Charles overshadows Prince William as global crisis deepens
James Bond fans suspect female 007 is coming after THIS shocking move
James Bond fans suspect female 007 is coming after THIS shocking move
Lindsay Lohan drops major update on 'Freakier Friday'
Lindsay Lohan drops major update on 'Freakier Friday'
Meghan Markle crushes Prince Harry's major wish regarding Lilibet
Meghan Markle crushes Prince Harry's major wish regarding Lilibet
Netflix insiders call Harry and Meghan a ‘nightmare' as deal nears end
Netflix insiders call Harry and Meghan a ‘nightmare' as deal nears end