Joe Alwyn shares thoughts on possibility of playing James Bond

Joe Alwyn discussed his thoughts on possibly playing James Bond and his latest film 'The Brutalist'

Joe Alwyn is all for playing James Bond.

On the red carpet of the 97th Academy Awards, Alwyn was asked if he’s up to play 007.

He answered, “Oh, wow - who wouldn't throw their hat in the ring? You know?”

Casting for the new James Bond is still not final and the position has been open since Daniel Craig left after the 2021 film No Time to Die.

Recently, it was announced that creative control of the iconic character has been transferred to Amazon MGM Studios.

“Every time we cast a new actor, the films change ... it's the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction,” producer Wilson said, according to People.

Alwyn, who played the role of Harry Lee Van Buren in The Brutalist, witnessed his co-star Adrien Brody take home the coveted Best Actor Oscar.

Gushing over his time working with Brody, saying, “I've been - obviously, like so many people - a fan of his for so long.”

“So to share a scene with him and work with him for that month was really special. And I think he's just unbelievable in the film,” Joe Alwyn said.