Inside Tom Cruise's 'lonely' life and 'obvious addiction' to plastic surgery

Tom Cruise reportedly has a 'daily obsession' around his looks

After his opening promo message for Super Bowl LIX, fans have been convinced that Tom Cruise has had serious work done on his face.

"There's always new heights waiting to be reached –stepping into the unknown," Cruise said. "That comes with unbelievable pressure."

Now, an insider says the Mission: Impossible star is obsessed with his looks and spends hefty amounts on maintaining his overall physique.

"Most actors are self-conscious about their looks," an insider told Radar Online. "With Tom, it's a daily obsession, and surgery experts warn his obvious addiction to nips and tucks is putting his mental health at risk – while others say him being single for a massive 13 years now is impacting his mental well-being."

"It's no secret Tom's had cosmetic work done, likely fillers and Botox and, word is, laser treatments and perhaps jawline contouring," the mole shared.

Eileen Berlin, Tom’s previous manager echoed the statement in 2022, saying, "He'd walk around in his little jockey shorts and nothing else and ball up his fists and flex his biceps and admire himself in the mirror.”

She continued: "He liked to show off his body. He had a great pride in it, but he was working on perfection. He worried that he was only 5-foot-7. He said he would like some shoes that would lift him up a bit."

Meanwhile, the source also touched on the subject of the Top Gun star’s personal life, noting that he hasn’t been in a longterm relationship since his divorce from his third wife Katie Holmes in 2012.

"Women find him too extreme to be around for a long period of time," the source said. "He's a workaholic and always looking for that next adrenaline rush. He may be sang, but he's not normal."