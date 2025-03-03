Adrien Brody creates history at Oscars 2025

Nominated twice and won each time, Adrien Brody has created history at the Oscars 2025. But not for these victories.



Instead, he has written his name in the Guinness World Record by breaking the longest speech record at the Academy Awards.

Previously, Greer Garson held the title for when she won for Mrs Miniver in 1943 and was on stage for 5 minutes and 30 seconds delivering her speech.

Adrien now breaks the record by 10 seconds as he extends his acceptance speech to 5 minutes 40 seconds for his best actor win for The Brutalist.

“Turn the music off! I’ve done this before,” he says as the music starts to cut him off. "Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief.”

Previously, Adrien was similarly cut off during his speech when he won his first Oscar for The Pianist in 2003.

“I’m here once again, to represent the lingering traumas, and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, and of anti-semitism, and racism, and of othering and I believe that I pray for a healthier and happier, and a more inclusive world, and I believe if the past can teach us anything it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked," the Peaky Blinders star shares his thoughts on racism and anti-semitism.

“Okay, I’ll get out of here, I love you, I appreciate you all,” Adrien concludes. “Let’s fight for what’s right, keep smiling, keep loving one another, let’s rebuild together. Thank you.”