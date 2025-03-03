 
Geo News

Miley Cyrus sparks mixed reactions over bold 2025 Oscars look

Miley Cyrus’ fashion choices became a topic of discussion, yet again

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Miley Cyrus sparks mixed reactions over bold 2025 Oscars look
Miley Cyrus sparks mixed reactions over bold 2025 Oscars look

Miley Cyrus just debuted a new look at the 2025 Oscars!

The 32-year-old Grammy award winning singer, debuted bleached eyebrows as she walked the red carpet of the 97th Annual Academy Awards alongside her boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

She wore a black custom Alexander McQueen gown, that hugged her slim figure perfectly, while she posed for photos at Hollywood’s biggest night.

Miley Cyrus sparks mixed reactions over bold 2025 Oscars look

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a fan wrote, “I wasn't expecting Miley Cyrus to look so good with a bleached eyebrows.”

However, many could not get themselves to like the Flowers hitmaker’s rather quirky and new look at the Oscars.

Taking to Reddit, one person commented, “Please can we not bring back bleach eyebrows.”

Miley Cyrus sparks mixed reactions over bold 2025 Oscars look

Another one, even though praised Miley, but resented the trend, penning, “She looks great but FOR THE LOVE OF GOD LET THE BLEACHED BROW TREND DIE.”

“I'm begging for eyebrows to make a comeback. We can't all be Mia Goth,” a third social media user wrote, comparing the Hannah Montana star to the 31-year-old MaXXXine actress.

While another presented their opinion as: “Very few people can rock bleached eyebrows… I love Lady Gaga's.”

Miley Cyrus sparks mixed reactions over bold 2025 Oscars look

“Can someone tell me where the hell Miley Cyrus eyebrows are tonight? Because I guess they didn't want to make an appearance tonight on the Oscars,” another user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hilaria Baldwin reveals emotional toll of Alec's trial on their family
Hilaria Baldwin reveals emotional toll of Alec's trial on their family
Demi Moore says THIS after shocking Oscars loss to Mikey Madison
Demi Moore says THIS after shocking Oscars loss to Mikey Madison
Prince Harry 'thrilled' as Meghan Markle returns to content creation
Prince Harry 'thrilled' as Meghan Markle returns to content creation
Oscar viewers angry over Adrien Brody's Best Actor win
Oscar viewers angry over Adrien Brody's Best Actor win
Brenda Song opens up about choosing fame over Harvard amid her mom's illness
Brenda Song opens up about choosing fame over Harvard amid her mom's illness
Ariana Grande asks to 'keep your eyes peeled' for new music
Ariana Grande asks to 'keep your eyes peeled' for new music
Here's what Kieran Culkin said in censored Oscars acceptance speech
Here's what Kieran Culkin said in censored Oscars acceptance speech
Prince Harry's reaction on Meghan Markle ‘embracing' her passion revealed
Prince Harry's reaction on Meghan Markle ‘embracing' her passion revealed