Paris Hilton shares rare insight into upcoming TV adaptation of memoir

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Paris Hilton has revealed that an iconic blonde actress is set to play her in the upcoming TV adaptation of her memoir.

Speaking to Extra at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday, March 2, Paris said: “I know, but it’s a surprise. I can’t tell.”

“She’s blonde! She’s iconic, beautiful, she’s an incredible actress, and people are going to be blown away when they see this,” she added with a laugh.

The reality star also shared her happiness over sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning agreeing to collaborate on the project, which is being produced by A24.

“I am so excited to be producing this with Elle and Dakota. They are so sweet. I love them so much. They are so, just, smart, beautiful, kind, lovely, so talented. We’re doing it with A24 as well, White Lotus and Euphoria and all the most amazing shows, so it’s very exciting,” she gushed.

Echoing Paris Hilton’s sentiments, Elle told E!: “I can’t say much about it. But we have gotten to work really closely with Paris, which is just a dream come true to get to say that she’s become a friend. I was so obsessed with her when I was young.”

