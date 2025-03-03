Oscar viewers angry over Adrien Brody's Best Actor win

Adrien Brody won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in 'The Brutalist'

Oscars viewers are disappointed with Adrien Brody taking home the coveted Best Actor award instead of Timothée Chalamet.

Fans of Chalamet’s work in A Complete Unknown argued that the actor learned singing for five years and gained weight to portray music legend Bob Dylan. Whereas some of Brody's dialogues were enhanced with the help of AI.

Brody won the award for his lead role as a Hungarian architect in The Brutalist. The movie depicts character’s struggles after emigrating to Post-War America.

The film was heavily bashed after it was revealed that editor Dávid Jancsó used AI software Respeecher to improve a scene where a letter written by Adrien Brody’s character, László Tóth, is read aloud.

However, director Brady Corbet explained that the “Respeecher technology was used in Hungarian language dialogue editing only, specifically to refine certain vowels and letters for accuracy. No English language was changed”.

Yet, netizens think that nominees like Timothee and Sebastian Stan did more to portray their characters and nail the accents.

One X user wrote, “timothée chalamet spent 5 years studying bob dylan, singing live, and playing instruments, but adrien brody used ai for his performance won the oscar?”





Another argued, “Timothee chalamet lose the #Oscars After taking singing lessons for five years, after gaining weight, he did everything he could to deliver the best character possible, only to lose to Adrien Brody, who used AI”

A third echoed the same thoughts, writing, “timothee chalamet and sebastian stan both committed to the voice and accents so hard they were unrecognizable in their performances and you’re gonna give the award to someone who used AI to enhance his accent in his performance?”