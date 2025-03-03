Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after BRIT Awards backlash

Sabrina Carpenter is seemingly unbothered after BRIT Awards backlash.

The Grammy winner faced serious criticism after her sultry performance of Bed Chem at the 2025 BRIT Awards. The Sun reported that viewers are threatening to file complaints of OfCom.

However, Carpenter took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cryptic post after the backlash.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the prestigious night, the Please Please Please hitmaker wrote in the caption, "Brits I now know what watershed is!!!!"

This appeared to be a nod to the criticism about her performance being too suggestive for television.

Fans and followers showed their support in the comments section, with one stating, "You ate down Sabrina everyone was hating Bec they could never you my favorite and I hope I can see u in concert soon."

Meanwhile another added, "ladies… mama got this one.”

“They can never make me hate you sweety,” a third user commented.

It is worth mentioning that besides Sabrina Carpenter's surprising performance, she also took home the Global Success Award.