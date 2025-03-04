 
Geo News

Did Gal Gadot refuse to present the Oscars award?

Report debunks the viral claim about Gal Gadot refusing to present an Oscars award

By
Web Desk
|

March 04, 2025

Did Gal Gadot refuse to present the Oscars award?
Did Gal Gadot refuse to present the Oscars award?

A claim on the internet is making rounds that Gal Gadot has refused to present the award for the Best Documentary award to No Other Land at the 2025 Oscars.

However, Newsweek reported this claim to be false. It came after the Wonder Woman star was added to the event's presenters' lineup.

The outlet reached out to the representative of the Israeli actress, who said she was never supposed to present the award for the documentary category.

At the ceremony, the 39-year-old presented the award for Best Visual Effects alongside Snow White co-star Rachel Zegler.

Shot between 2019 and 2023, No Other Land tells the story of Palestinians displaced in Masafer Yatta, a community in the occupied West Bank region, by Israeli forces.

During his acceptance speech, the Palestinian film director Basel Adra said, "About two months ago, I became a father, and my hope to my daughter: that she will not have to live the same life I am living now."

"No Other Land reflects the harsh reality that we have been enduring for decades and still resist. We call on the world to take serious actions to stop the injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people," he concluded.

Adrien Brody reflects on the viral gum moment at 2025 Oscars
Adrien Brody reflects on the viral gum moment at 2025 Oscars
How is King Charles bringing ‘people together' with his monarchy video
How is King Charles bringing ‘people together' with his monarchy
Meghan Markle gets honest about building her brand
Meghan Markle gets honest about building her brand
Sharon Stone spills secret to embracing your aging body at 66
Sharon Stone spills secret to embracing your aging body at 66
Lana Condor spills on one marriage rule she swears by with Anthony De La Torre
Lana Condor spills on one marriage rule she swears by with Anthony De La Torre
Adrien Brody creates history at Oscars 2025
Adrien Brody creates history at Oscars 2025
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after BRIT Awards backlash
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after BRIT Awards backlash
Ariana Grande calls beau Ethan Slater ‘such a gift'
Ariana Grande calls beau Ethan Slater ‘such a gift'