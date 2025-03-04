Did Gal Gadot refuse to present the Oscars award?

A claim on the internet is making rounds that Gal Gadot has refused to present the award for the Best Documentary award to No Other Land at the 2025 Oscars.



However, Newsweek reported this claim to be false. It came after the Wonder Woman star was added to the event's presenters' lineup.

The outlet reached out to the representative of the Israeli actress, who said she was never supposed to present the award for the documentary category.

At the ceremony, the 39-year-old presented the award for Best Visual Effects alongside Snow White co-star Rachel Zegler.

Shot between 2019 and 2023, No Other Land tells the story of Palestinians displaced in Masafer Yatta, a community in the occupied West Bank region, by Israeli forces.

During his acceptance speech, the Palestinian film director Basel Adra said, "About two months ago, I became a father, and my hope to my daughter: that she will not have to live the same life I am living now."

"No Other Land reflects the harsh reality that we have been enduring for decades and still resist. We call on the world to take serious actions to stop the injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people," he concluded.