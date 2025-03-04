Chris Rock teases hosting Oscars again after Will Smith slap

Chris Rock shared his thoughts on returning as the Oscars host after past controversy.

The 60-year-old comedian attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night and chatted with E! News on the possibility of hosting the ceremony after doing so in 2005 and 2016.

“You never know,” he told the outlet.

At the 2022 ceremony, Will Smith slapped Rock onstage during the live show when he cracked a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Referring to the incident he said, "This is what I would say: the most miserable people on earth are people that can’t forgive. So you never know.”

“And not just people — you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know," Rock added.

The actor attended the Oscar after-party with his youngest daughter Zahra. Including Zahra Rock is also the father to daughter Lola Simone Rock, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock.

It is pertinent to mention that Smith was banned from attending the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the next 10 years after the infamous incident.