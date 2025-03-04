David Beckham, Victoria getting excited for a new baby girl

David Beckham has been filled with excitement and happiness at the prospect of another girl coming into the family.

News of this has been brought forward by Heat World magazine and according to their findings Victoria is excited for Brooklyn to make her a grandmother, right alongside her husband.

Reportedly, “Vic has told pals that she thinks she's going to become a granny soon, and that she and David can’t wait.”

Even “David would love another little girl in the squad!” and “Harper is beside herself with excitement about becoming an auntie too.”

After all “family is everything to the Beckhams so Vic will be a major player in all of her grandchildren's lives.”

In terms of the happy couple and their plans to increase their family the insider also explained before signing off, “Brooklyn and Nicola have made no secret that they too want a big family. Nicola turned 30 this year and Brooklyn is so ready to become a father – he’s even happy to be a stay-home-dad.”