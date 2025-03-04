Meghan Markle lacks 'lifestyle skills' to be next Martha Stewart

Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, premiered on March 4, offering a glimpse into the Duchess of Sussex’s home life and promoting her As Ever brand.

After a lack of response on their previous Netflix projects, including Polo, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under pressure to deliver successful projects with industry experts suggesting the new show could be a turning point.

However, the former butler of Princess Diana has also shared his thoughts, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Casino, Paul Burrell said, "Whether she's good enough or not, the public will judge her.”

"We're waiting to see what she's got and whether she can pull it out of the bag. People may warm to her," he added. "However, the royals are on a safe ship in calm waters, whereas Harry and Meghan have been in choppy seas for quite some time and you can't actually continue that. You can't. Something has to give."

Moreover, Paul is "eager to watch it and to see what she's going to produce" adding, "I think she'll be judged by [the Netflix show], but let's not forget, she's an actress. She can act this role, but she can fall back on those acting skills."

Paul went on to add that he "doubts" Meghan will become a successful lifestyle mogul in the U.S. like Martha Stewart due to her lack of lifestyle skills.

He said, “I doubt very much whether she'll become a new Martha Stewart because she doesn't have the lifestyle skills unless there's somebody behind her, feeding her the lines as an actress would expect.”

“It's the Meghan Show. And this is a tough area to compete in, in America, because America is filled with the best hosts you can possibly have," Paul continued.

It is worth mentioning that Netflix remains hopeful of the show as it reportedly seeks to renew its deal with the Sussexes under revised terms.