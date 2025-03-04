Karla Sofia Gascon's Oscars recap comes with surprising nod to Conan O'Brien

Karla Sofía Gascón’s Oscars recap comes with surprising nod to Conan O’Brien

Karla Sofía Gascón wasted no time responding to Oscars 2025 host Conan O’Brien after he joked about the controversy surrounding her resurfaced tweets.

Taking to her Instagram, the 52-year-old Spanish actress, who starred in Emilia Pérez, thanked the Academy for recognising her and inviting her to the ceremony.

Her invitation had been uncertain because of a past tweet controversy, as she made anti-Islam and racist remarks, which caused tension with Netflix, the distributor and streamer of her film.

In her post, Karla also made a playful reference to host Conan O’Brien’s jokes about the situation.

During the Oscars, he joked about her publicists being stressed and told her, “Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

Karla wrote in Spanish, “Thank you to the members of @theacademy for the nomination as best leading actress, for the invitation to the gala; I liked it a lot, very entertaining and fun, especially your fabulous host Jimmy Kimmel, he is fantastic, every day he looks more like the great Conan O’Brien.”

“I loved hugging so many friends and colleagues on this return. Congratulations to all the winners, especially [Zoe Saldaña] and [Camille.]. Thank you, Emilia Pérez, for having taught me so many things,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Karla Sofía Gascón was the Best Actress nominee at the 2025 Oscars but she lost to Mikey Madison for her role as Ani in Anora.