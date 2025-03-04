 
Leighton Meester makes rare revelation about marriage to Adam Brody

Leighton Meester tied the knot with Adam Brody in February 2014

March 04, 2025

Leighton Meester has recently made a rare comment about her marriage to actor Adam Brody.

Speaking to E! News, the Gossip Girl actress described her relationship with her husband as "normal."

The 38-year-old actress further told the outlet that she and Adam "just make it work" no matter what.

“We’re super, super lucky, and I think we recognize how lucky we are with one another,” she continued. “We give each other a lot of respect and time and attention and focus. Like, really put our time and energy into a relationship.”

Recently, Adam revealed the secret behind his successful marriage to Leighton during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna.

"Be in love with someone who’s great and then just kind of listen to them,” said the Nobody Wants This actor.

For those unversed, Leighton tied the knot with Adam in February 2014, and the couple shares two children.

