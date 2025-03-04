 
Ben Affleck feels betrayed as Matt Damon, David Beckham bond: Source

Matt Damon reportedly made time to connect with David Beckham shunning Ben Affleck

Web Desk
March 04, 2025

Matt Damon and David Beckham played brothers in a new beer commercial.

However, not everyone welcomed this new bond between Matt and David, as per the newest report of RadarOnline.com.

Reportedly, Ben Affleck felt kicked in the gut when he saw Matt Damon prioritizing his bond with David Beckham instead of making time for his longtime pal, who has been dealing with Jennifer Lopez divorce.

A tipster tattled, "It's a real kick in the gut to see these two guys palsing it up."

They noted, "As Ben's obviously a recovering alcoholic, it wouldn't be appropriate to have asked him to do a beer commercial," after which they moved on to a new topic.

Previously, a different source told In Touch that Matt has been planning to take full advantage of his ties with the Beckham family.

“You just know he’s going to take this new friendship with David Beckham and turn it into something that makes both of them even more money,” claimed a source.

It can be reasonable to say that this new commercial has been on Matt Damon’s cards for a while.  

