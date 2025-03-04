Meghan Markle finally explains why Princess Lilibet appears on 'As Ever'

Meghan Markle has finally revealed why daughter Princess Lilibet is featured on her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex recently launched website, which is set to debut this spring. The homepage of the website features a touching image of Meghan walking hand in hand with Lilibet in their backyard.

Speaking with People Magazine, Meghan revealed that including her daughter, who carries namesake of the late Queen Elizabeth, was meaningful.

"Being able to have my own little girl, as I’ve spent so much of my life championing the rights of girls and women, and to be able to see this as a multigenerational story," Meghan explained.

She added, "Archie is of course included in that, my husband is of course included in that — but I love the heritage feeling of it and knowing this is something that I can create in front of my daughter and teach her what it’s like to be a working mom."

"This is something that hopefully can be part of her legacy too," Meghan said.

Additionally, Meghan Markle also revealed that her children, Archie and Lilibet visited her during the filming of the latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

"They would also come with my husband and visit me on-set, and I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that and understand what Mama does and is working to create and share. It was really special because up until then, they hadn’t seen me at work," Meghan Markle shared.

The Duchess of Sussex's latest Netflix show, With Love, Meghan was released on March 4.