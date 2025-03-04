Carl Dean: What happened to Dolly Parton's husband?

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton’s devoted husband of nearly 60 years, died Monday at the age of 82.

Dean died in Nashville, Tennessee. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy,” Parton wrote in a statement.

The family has asked for respect and privacy. No cause of death was announced.

Though he maintained a private life away from the spotlight, reports indicate that he struggled with age-related health issues, including high blood pressure and heart problems.

In 2019, it was reported that Dean had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, a progressive condition that affects memory and cognitive function.

This diagnosis reportedly led to a decline in his physical activity and increased reliance on Parton and their staff for support.

Parton herself has spoken about prioritizing her time with Dean as his health became a concern, even scaling back her career to focus on family.