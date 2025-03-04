King Charles, William's portrait depicts royal future without Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth agreed to pose for a picture with Charles's son Prince William and his grandson Prince George that was to be shared on the official social media pages of the royal family.

The pictures shared on January 4,2020 raised some eyebrows as it did not include Prince Harry, the second son of Charles, then Prince of Wales.

The picture came just when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties, days before moving to Canada and then to their final destination, the United States.

At first the portrait was seen as a major snub to Prince Harry from his grandmother and King Charles but later it appeared that it was meant to depict four generations of British monarchs in a single frame.

Prince Harry, in his Netflix documentary, mentioned how his loving grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, refused to meet him upon his arrival from Canada citing her schedule.

He did not seem to blame the Queen but he appeared to be convinced that people responsible for making her schedules were influenced by those who didn't want him to meet his grandmother.

His grandmother's fondness for him suggests that she might have questioned the need for the portrait without Harry but she probably agreed when argued that it only meant to display different generations of the British monarchs.

Whatever the reason the photo featured the Royal Family's future which did not include Prince Harry, the husband of former US actress Meghan Markle.

The picture is still available on the Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.