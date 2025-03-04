 
Geo News

Matt Damon forging connections with David Beckham sans Ben Affleck: Report

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's years long friendship is reportedly hanging by a thread

By
Web Desk
|

March 04, 2025

Photo: Matt Damon forging connections with David Beckham sans Ben Affleck: Report
Photo: Matt Damon forging connections with David Beckham sans Ben Affleck: Report

Matt Damon has reportedly experienced a change of heart towards his longtime pal Ben Affleck.

While Ben Affleck has been recovering from alcoholism, Matt starred alongside David Beckham for a new beer commercial, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

Sharing what Ben felt like after this snub, a source confided, “At a time when Ben needs his friend most, here is Matt getting all palsy with Becks."

"Matt hasn't had as much time for Ben lately and has been doing his own thing socially,” they also added.

In addition to this, the insider claimed that the Good Will Hunting actor has been putting in efforts to forge a solid connection with the Beckham's.

"Meanwhile, Matt and David get along well," the informant also remarked and noted, "They have lots in common besides a beer commercial and have been hanging out a lot from what Ben hears."

This report comes after claims that Matt Damon has become more business-centric after laying the foundation of his one firm, by the name of Artists Equity, in partnership with Ben Affleck.

Meghan Markle finally explains why Princess Lilibet appears on 'As Ever'
Meghan Markle finally explains why Princess Lilibet appears on 'As Ever'
King Charles, William's portrait depicts royal future without Prince Harry
King Charles, William's portrait depicts royal future without Prince Harry
Anthony Michael Hall gets candid about Vince Vaughn's role in his comeback
Anthony Michael Hall gets candid about Vince Vaughn's role in his comeback
Taylor Swift hopes of marriage after 'dose of reality' hits Travis Kelce romance
Taylor Swift hopes of marriage after 'dose of reality' hits Travis Kelce romance
Carl Dean: What happened to Dolly Parton's husband?
Carl Dean: What happened to Dolly Parton's husband?
Demi Moore's explosive reaction to Mikey Madison's Oscar win comes to light
Demi Moore's explosive reaction to Mikey Madison's Oscar win comes to light
Harvey Weinstein breaks silence on Adrien Brody's Oscars speech
Harvey Weinstein breaks silence on Adrien Brody's Oscars speech
John Travolta finally reacts to Gene Hackman's death
John Travolta finally reacts to Gene Hackman's death