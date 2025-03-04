Photo: Matt Damon forging connections with David Beckham sans Ben Affleck: Report

Matt Damon has reportedly experienced a change of heart towards his longtime pal Ben Affleck.

While Ben Affleck has been recovering from alcoholism, Matt starred alongside David Beckham for a new beer commercial, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

Sharing what Ben felt like after this snub, a source confided, “At a time when Ben needs his friend most, here is Matt getting all palsy with Becks."

"Matt hasn't had as much time for Ben lately and has been doing his own thing socially,” they also added.

In addition to this, the insider claimed that the Good Will Hunting actor has been putting in efforts to forge a solid connection with the Beckham's.

"Meanwhile, Matt and David get along well," the informant also remarked and noted, "They have lots in common besides a beer commercial and have been hanging out a lot from what Ben hears."

This report comes after claims that Matt Damon has become more business-centric after laying the foundation of his one firm, by the name of Artists Equity, in partnership with Ben Affleck.