Sir Anthony Hopkins' memoir exposes dark secrets and hidden struggles

Sir Anthony Hopkins has given the world a glimpse into his life with his first ever memoir, We Did OK, Kid.

As per the report of PEOPLE, the 87-year-old actor is releasing a memoir called We Did OK, Kid later this year.

The book will come out from Summit Books and the two-time Oscar winner will also read the audiobook.

The publisher said the book would share stories about Hopkins' "illustrious film and theatre career, difficult childhood, and path to sobriety."

It is described as an "honest, moving, and long-awaited memoir" told in a voice that is both "arresting" and "vulnerable."

In addition, Hopkins mentioned that the book would not avoid difficult times and would give "a deeply honest look at the low points in his personal life."

The book will also explain that Hopkins' "addiction cost him his first marriage, his relationship with his only child and nearly his life."

However, this struggle eventually led him to choose sobriety, which he has kept for nearly 50 years.

Moving forward, Hopkins also talked about his "desire to move through life alone and avoid connection for fear of getting hurt," as he thinks about "questions of mortality, getting ready to discover what his father called The Big Secret."

It is pertinent to mention that We Did OK, Kid, which will be out on November 4, 2025, will also include "a special collection of personal photographs throughout."