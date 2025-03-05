Meghan Markle has ‘reunited' UK for collective laughs, slams expert

Meghan Markle is criticised for her new Netflix series in a scathing review by an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex is poked fun at for making people ‘laugh’ with her posh cooking series, ‘With Love, Meghan.’

Expert writer Siobhan McNally writes for Mirror: “The former Suits actress’s series has cost the streaming giant $100million – which is a lot of money for what feels like a comedy show. It should really be renamed With Lolz, Meghan because at least she’s given us all something to laugh about together as we teeter on the precipice of World War III.”

She added: “While Harry’s mum Diana became known as the ‘people’s princess’ for her down-to-earth personality, Mrs Sussex – as she passive aggressively reminds one of the show flunkies who dares use her maiden name Markle – is so out-of-touch, she’s clearly from another planet – Planet Hollywood.”

The expert then went onto quote Meghan:”’We're not in the pursuit of perfection, we're in the pursuit of joy,’she says in her new show, before giving us a peek into her carefully curated flawless luxury life. But it really doesn’t take much talent or creativity to create an enviable lifestyle with a bottomless budget.”