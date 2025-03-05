 
Geo News

Kate Middleton scared Charlotte and Louis will end up like exiled Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is ready to fight till the end to make sure her daughter and younger son don’t turn out like Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

March 05, 2025

Kate Middleton scared Charlotte and Louis will end up like Prince Harry
Kate Middleton scared Charlotte and Louis will end up like Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is reportedly fighting tooth and nail against the fate Prince Harry was handed by his own parents.

Insight into this fear that the Princess of Wales has for her two ‘spares’ to the throne has been shared by sources who chatted with RadarOnline.

During their conversation with the outlet they said, "Although the royal couple embraces tradition, they aren't afraid to adapt and step away from strict protocols when the situation calls for it.”

After all, “William and Kate are dedicated to their children and prioritize family above all else.”

“Their approach highlights what’s truly important, giving the kids the freedom to explore their interests and have a childhood that feels as normal as possible.”

“A key part of Kate's parenting philosophy is ensuring that Prince George, despite being the heir, doesn’t overshadow his siblings,” either the insider admitted before concluding.

For those unversed, fears of the ‘spares’ being treated as second, was first brought into the spotlight by Prince Harry, who penned his feelings in a memoir titled Spare.

The memoir talked about Prince Harry’s feelings of being ‘less than’ Prince William because, “My half of the room was far smaller, less luxurious. I never asked why. I didn’t care. But I also didn’t need to ask."

Meghan Markle accused of fooling the world with her ‘fake' work
Meghan Markle accused of fooling the world with her ‘fake' work
Jennifer Hudson encounters shocking incident on rare date night: Report
Jennifer Hudson encounters shocking incident on rare date night: Report
Alexandra Daddario recalls filming 'Mayfair Witches' during pregnancy
Alexandra Daddario recalls filming 'Mayfair Witches' during pregnancy
David, Victoria Beckham glam up for Louvre Museum's gala dinner
David, Victoria Beckham glam up for Louvre Museum's gala dinner
Robert Pattinson expresses frustration over delay of 'The Batman 2'
Robert Pattinson expresses frustration over delay of 'The Batman 2'
Kate Middleton kicks plan to bring Prince Harry back to the UK in gear amid ‘As Ever' launch
Kate Middleton kicks plan to bring Prince Harry back to the UK in gear amid ‘As Ever' launch
Meghan Markle won't drop Duchess title despite leaving Royals: Here's why video
Meghan Markle won't drop Duchess title despite leaving Royals: Here's why
Hayley Atwell opens up about her 'very little control' over her career
Hayley Atwell opens up about her 'very little control' over her career