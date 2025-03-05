Kate Middleton scared Charlotte and Louis will end up like exiled Prince Harry

Kate Middleton scared Charlotte and Louis will end up like Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is reportedly fighting tooth and nail against the fate Prince Harry was handed by his own parents.

Insight into this fear that the Princess of Wales has for her two ‘spares’ to the throne has been shared by sources who chatted with RadarOnline.

During their conversation with the outlet they said, "Although the royal couple embraces tradition, they aren't afraid to adapt and step away from strict protocols when the situation calls for it.”

After all, “William and Kate are dedicated to their children and prioritize family above all else.”

“Their approach highlights what’s truly important, giving the kids the freedom to explore their interests and have a childhood that feels as normal as possible.”

“A key part of Kate's parenting philosophy is ensuring that Prince George, despite being the heir, doesn’t overshadow his siblings,” either the insider admitted before concluding.

For those unversed, fears of the ‘spares’ being treated as second, was first brought into the spotlight by Prince Harry, who penned his feelings in a memoir titled Spare.

The memoir talked about Prince Harry’s feelings of being ‘less than’ Prince William because, “My half of the room was far smaller, less luxurious. I never asked why. I didn’t care. But I also didn’t need to ask."