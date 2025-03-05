Meghan Markle accused of fooling the world with her ‘fake’ work

Meghan Markle has just been accused of blending fiction in the world of fact via her cooking show With Love, Meghan because “it’s not real life” considering “who makes their own candles?”

All the comments made have come from The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards.

His feelings have been shared in a piece for the outlet, and claims what Meghan has done in her lifestyle show does not mirror reality in any way.

The piece in its entirety is a comment piece dissecting everything the Duchess did on the show, and begins with just that, because the writer claims, “IN With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex took the best part of an hour to show us how to make spaghetti, a cake and a cup of tea. Now tea is like champagne to me but Meghan makes a brew I wouldn’t want to drink.”

Because “If anyone presented me with such a terrible cup of tea I’d be insulted.”

The ridicule didn’t end there either because Mr Edwards even referenced her marriage to a Brit and said, “You’d have thought that after nearly seven years married to an Englishman she’d have learned how to make a proper cuppa.” But no.

The writer even went into the intricacies of each time Michael, the episode’s guest called Meghan ‘amazing’ for the way she presented peas etc, and said, “This is not real life as real people know it. This is Montecito world.” After all, “Who makes their own candles? Most people have so little time to spare they just buy them down the shops. Nice try Meghan but I cannot see Netflix commissioning another series. With love, Arthur.”