Neil Patrick Harris spotted in New York while filming major new project

Neil Patrick Harris was seen on set in Brooklyn on Tuesday, sporting a new look as he joined Michael C. Hall for the highly anticipated sequel, Dexter: Resurrection.

Harris, best known for his role in How I Met Your Mother, donned a brown wig while filming alongside Hall, who reprises his role as Dexter Morgan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harris is set to play a character named Lowell in the upcoming Paramount+ and Showtime series, though further details about his role remain undisclosed.

Production for the series, slated for a summer 2025 release, began earlier this year in January.

On set, Harris was dressed casually in a blue shirt, dark jeans, and a black puffer jacket, as per Daily Mail.

The sequel boasts a star-studded cast, including Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Uma Thurman (Kill Bill), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), and David Zayas (Dexter).

Hall, who originally played Dexter from 2006 to 2013 and later reprised the role in Dexter: New Blood, is returning once again for this next chapter.