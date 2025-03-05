 
Geo News

Meghan Markle under fire as critics call her Netflix show a ‘narcissistic act'

Meghan Markle’s new show faces harsh criticism for being ‘fake and phony’

By
Web Desk
|

March 05, 2025

Meghan Markle under fire as critics call her Netflix show a ‘narcissistic act’

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has faced harsh criticism, with royal expert accusing her of being "narcissist" and claiming that her content is plagiarised.

Speaking on GB News, commentator Clare Muldoon claimed that the Duchess of Sussex’s show presents an unrealistic image and accused of taking recipes from social media.

"She seems to have taken recipes from Instagram pages, and she's now saying, even if you're in a small London flat, you can still do what I can do in my rented Californian farmhouse,” the expert said.

"I've not actually seen it, but I've listened to and I've read lots about it, and it's just one of these things that she will just go on forever and ever and ever."

Breakfast host Eamonn Holmes also shared his two cents on Meghan’s show, saying that he sees Prince Harry’s wife as nothing more than an "actress.”

"I always look at her and I see her as an actress and that is sort of what she does. You don't identify with that back garden or kitchen there at all."

Agreeing with Eamonn, Muldoon added, "I think it's so fake, it's so phoney, and I think it's all an act because, as you quite rightly said, she's an actress."


'Daredevil: Born Again' gives special message in ep 2
'Daredevil: Born Again' gives special message in ep 2
Kate Middleton issues ultimatum to Prince William: 'Enough is enough'
Kate Middleton issues ultimatum to Prince William: 'Enough is enough'
Prince Harry takes a step back to let Meghan Markle shine at key event
Prince Harry takes a step back to let Meghan Markle shine at key event
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'crushing anxiety' amid LA fires
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'crushing anxiety' amid LA fires
Ben Affleck open to having 'another shot' with Jennifer Garner after JLo split
Ben Affleck open to having 'another shot' with Jennifer Garner after JLo split
Meghan Markle breaks silence amid backlash over ‘With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle breaks silence amid backlash over ‘With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle standing on the cusp of a make or break problem: ‘Pampered princess'
Meghan Markle standing on the cusp of a make or break problem: ‘Pampered princess'
‘Emilia Pérez's' domination at France's César Awards reason revealed: Source
‘Emilia Pérez's' domination at France's César Awards reason revealed: Source