Meghan Markle under fire as critics call her Netflix show a ‘narcissistic act’

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has faced harsh criticism, with royal expert accusing her of being "narcissist" and claiming that her content is plagiarised.

Speaking on GB News, commentator Clare Muldoon claimed that the Duchess of Sussex’s show presents an unrealistic image and accused of taking recipes from social media.

"She seems to have taken recipes from Instagram pages, and she's now saying, even if you're in a small London flat, you can still do what I can do in my rented Californian farmhouse,” the expert said.

"I've not actually seen it, but I've listened to and I've read lots about it, and it's just one of these things that she will just go on forever and ever and ever."

Breakfast host Eamonn Holmes also shared his two cents on Meghan’s show, saying that he sees Prince Harry’s wife as nothing more than an "actress.”

"I always look at her and I see her as an actress and that is sort of what she does. You don't identify with that back garden or kitchen there at all."

Agreeing with Eamonn, Muldoon added, "I think it's so fake, it's so phoney, and I think it's all an act because, as you quite rightly said, she's an actress."



