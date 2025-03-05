Matt Lucas breaks silence over ‘upset' caused to Millie Bobby Brown

Matt Lucas, Little Britain star, issued an apology to Millie Bobby Brown, who recently debuted blonde hair.

For the unversed, last week, Lucas made it to the headlines after he put forward his opinion over the Stranger Things actress’s look, saying, “no but yeah but”, which was a reference to the Little Britain’s character, Vicky Pollard.

This was meant as a hint of how similar Brown looked when compared to Pollard, since both of them had blonde hair.

In a lengthy Instagram post, when the Enola Holmes star called him out saying, “‘Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new “mommy makeover” look’—written by Bethan Edwards, amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance. This isn’t journalism. This is bullying.”

Lucas took the matter in his own hands to clarify that his reference had been exaggerated to a point where it would be perceived as hate.

“There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases,” he wrote in his apology.

Lucas continued, “I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you, firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant.

“I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise,” he concluded in his apology to Millie Bobby Brown.