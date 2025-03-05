Photo: George Clooney, Amal marriage faces new test after divorce rumours: Source

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are reportedly growing apart from each other.

According to a new report of RadarOnline.com, the Wolfs star’s theater gig in a Broadway adaptation of his critically acclaimed 2005 film, Good Night, and Good Luck has contributed to their distance.

Reportedly, he has been staying in NYC since January, and so his family has also moved to the city until he wraps up this project by June.

Elaborating on how the couple has been able to work things out amid the actor’s busy schedule, a source addressed, "As proud as (Amal) is that he's making his Broadway dream come true, it hasn't been easy being this long away from each other.”

“And they have been drifting apart due to those irregular hours,” they went on to add.

The insider went on to note that even though this is not the first time when work has drifted them apart, George’s engagements are definitely testing Amal’s patience.

In conclusion, the source mentioned, "She's used to him going away for a few days at a time, so this is certainly testing their relationship."