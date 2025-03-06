 
Lady Gaga debuts new hair

Lady Gaga's new hair statement comes amid 'SNL' rehearsals

Web Desk
March 06, 2025

Laga Gaga is not holding back on creativity, be it her projects or fashion statements.

The award-winning singer, 38, debuted a new hairstyle in a joint post with Saturday Night Live.

The clip posted on Tuesday showed the singer in a black baseball hat while seated next to a piano. Her look was complete with her new hair, glasses, leather boots, leather jacket, and wide dark shades.

The sneak peek of her Abracadabra music video showed Gaga flexing her two different hairstyles—long blonde locks with her bangs swept from her forehead and mid-length wispy blue hair with her bangs down.

In another video, posted just a day later, she had the same long blonde 'do, but a long, shaggy pixie cut stole the limelight immediately in the next clip. Lady Gaga captioned the post, "When my two sides are fighting for the center of attention."

The sketch saw those around her observe as the singer embraced "her process," making fun of everyone through song.

Later that night, she was also seen out on a date night with her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga is set to star as both host and musical guest on SNL's March 8 show, making only weeks since her performance at SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert.

