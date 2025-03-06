Meghan Markle explains why she filmed 'With Love, Meghan' in rental home

Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, offers a glimpse into her life.

However, the Duchess of Sussex did not film the series inside her actual home in California, which she shares with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Lilibet. Instead, she chose to film it in a nearby rental.

Now, speaking with People Magazine, Meghan has revealed the reason behind her decision.

She said, "I wanted to protect that safe haven."

"We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments— putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day," Meghan added. "Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!"

It is worth mentioning that although the filming didn't take place inside their kitchen, Meghan Markle incorporated personal touches into the show. Some of the scenes were shot in their chicken coop, garden, and orchard.

Moreover, her children with Prince Harry also played a small role in the project as the Duchess of Sussex shared that Archie got involved by using the filming clapboard.

With Love, Meghan was released on Netflix on March 4.