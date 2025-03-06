Elton John, Brandi Carlile release ‘cool' song about ‘fabulous life'

Elton John and Brandi Carlile just released their latest song and deemed it an “anthem.”

The iconic duo launched their track titled, Swing For The Fences, a single that belongs to their collaborative album, Who Believes In Angels? which is slated for an April 4, 2025 release.

It is also the second track from the album that has been shared, following the title track, which was released last February in order to support the promotion of the album.

Speaking of the newly launched song, Carlile said, "I’m a gay woman, Elton’s a gay man, and we both have families and our dreams have come true.”

She continued, "I was thinking, wouldn’t it be cool to write an anthem for young gay kids out there that calls them into a bigger, more elegant, more fabulous life?"

"Just like ‘go, go! don’t let anything hold you back!’" The Story crooner added.

Meanwhile, John admitted that Swing For The Fences was the track that gave their entire collaborative album, a direction.

"After our initial difficulties, all the uncertainties started to dissipate when this song came together," he said, adding, "It just sounded great.”

It is also pertinent to mention that the Elton John, Brandi Carlile album, Who Believes In Angels? will also include the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer, as well as Nine Inch Nails’ Pino Palladino, as backing musicians.