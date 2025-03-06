Jesy Nelson reveals ‘awful' pregnancy complication

Jesy Nelson just shared an update on her pregnancy that has left everyone concerned.

The former Little Mix star, who revealed in January 2025 that she would be having twins with her boyfriend, Zion Foster, has given her fans insights into the health of her future babies.

Sitting beside her 26-year-old partner, the Sweet Melody hitmaker began her video by saying, “‘As some of you may know, we are having twins which is so exciting for us, and we just wanted to let you in on a bit of our journey of what we’ve been going through.”

She continued, “So, we are having identical twins, which is so exciting… but unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins.”

“The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of, but when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications; one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients… which, it's really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying,” the former artist further revealed.

Jesy Nelson also mentioned, “At the moment, I am currently pre-stage TTTS which is twin-to-twin transfusion, and I am being monitored very closely, I have to go and be scanned twice a week. The current situation that we’re in at the moment is that every time I've gone it has got a little bit worse, but we are just hoping and praying for the best.”

“We feel really blessed that we’ve been given twins but it’s just really sad that unfortunately it does come with its complications that we had no idea about,” she concluded.

As per Healthline, mono/di twins is short for Monochorionic/diamniotic twins, and “occurs when two identical babies develop with the same placenta but in separate amniotic sacs. Mono/di twins occurs in roughly one in every three twin pregnancies.”