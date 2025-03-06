Millie Bobby Brown lets out ‘inner child' on 21st birthday

Millie Bobby Brown just revealed how she spent her 21st birthday.

The Stranger Things actress, who is married to Jake Bongiovi, celebrated her 21st on February 19, 2025 and recalled how she and her friends had a blast embracing their “inner child” by playing “hide and seek.”

In a conversation with Extra, she recalled, “I had so much fun. It was a great 21st. It was amazing.”

Brown continued, "I was with my girlfriends and my husband, and all of our friends were together, it was a big group of us.”

"But we had the best time and basically just played hide and seek, and did all the things that your inner child wants to do,” the Enola Holmes star added.

"So, we were just able to hang out and have fun,” she further noted.

Additionally, the star who recently co-starred in Electric State alongside Chris Pratt on the film, admitted how she learned a lot from the actor’s work ethic and was happy to have found a “genuine” friend in him.

She said, “You rarely get to work with people that you genuinely form friendships with but when you see him on set, I’ve never seen anyone work like him… know every single person’s name, treats everyone with respect and kindness… you just take notice of how important that is to build a family, to build a trust on a set.”

“To be able to look up to someone who’s kind of been a pro in this industry and so loved by so many people… That’ s a huge inspiration to me,” Millie Bobby Brown concluded.