Mindy Kaling says her home now feels like preschool with three kids

Mindy Kaling candidly revealed one of the prominent changes that happened after becoming a mother of three.

In a recent chat with Savannah Guthrie on Today, the Office alum talked about the recent changes in her life since welcoming her three kids: daughters Anne, 12 months, and Katherine, 7, plus son Spencer, 4.

The actress who recently received a star on the Walk of Fame, told the anchor that her three little ones have changed her home drastically.

"When I had two children, I felt like you would go to my house, and it was like, ‘Ahh, a tasteful, colorful home with a woman who has children,' " she began.

The Running Point co-creator went on to say, "And now it looks like I run a preschool of 40 children. There’s weird mechanical toys going up. You step on LEGOs. It really is more of a mess."

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 4-year-old actress confessed that she feels "a little guilty" for her kid's birthday til four as she likes to keep things "very low-key" for their birthday bash.

"I'm not proud of this, but for the first four years of birthday parties for my kids, I am so cheap," she said at the time, adding, "I don't invite the hundred people over. It's just me and my kids and we do something at my dad and stepmom's house."