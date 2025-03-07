 
Mindy Kaling says her home now feels like preschool with three kids

The 'Office' alum is the mother to three kids, daughters Anne and Katherine, plus son Spencer

By
Web Desk
|

March 07, 2025

Mindy Kaling candidly revealed one of the prominent changes that happened after becoming a mother of three.

In a recent chat with Savannah Guthrie on Today, the Office alum talked about the recent changes in her life since welcoming her three kids: daughters Anne, 12 months, and Katherine, 7, plus son Spencer, 4.

The actress who recently received a star on the Walk of Fame, told the anchor that her three little ones have changed her home drastically.

"When I had two children, I felt like you would go to my house, and it was like, ‘Ahh, a tasteful, colorful home with a woman who has children,' " she began.

The Running Point co-creator went on to say, "And now it looks like I run a preschool of 40 children. There’s weird mechanical toys going up. You step on LEGOs. It really is more of a mess."

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 4-year-old actress confessed that she feels "a little guilty" for her kid's birthday til four as she likes to keep things "very low-key" for their birthday bash.

"I'm not proud of this, but for the first four years of birthday parties for my kids, I am so cheap," she said at the time, adding, "I don't invite the hundred people over. It's just me and my kids and we do something at my dad and stepmom's house."

