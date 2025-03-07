Katie Holmes surprises fans with exciting countdown

Katie Holmes is gearing up for a TV comeback with several projects lined up after her daughter Suri Cruise's departure from family home.

The Dawson's Creek star, 46, shared a preview of her upcoming guest appearance in Poker Face Season 2, which is set for a release in this year's spring, per Hello! Magazine.

Holmes will be among the many other guest stars including Cynthia Erivos and John Mulaney.

Holmes first spoke of the project in question back in 2024 as she shared a press release at the time.

"Thank you for having me!" the actress captioned the post, in which she tagged Poker Face's main star Natasha Lyonne.

She also wrote a message over the image: "What a thrill!"

Guest stars in the first season included Chloe Sevigny, Adrien Brody, and Nick Nolte.

The mom-of-one is now taking up several projects after her only child, Suri Cruise, moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the end of summer to attend college at Carnegie Mellon University.

Holmes previously completed a stint on Broadway, playing Mrs Webb in Our Town.