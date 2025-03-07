Kate Hudson shares 'mixed' feelings about her 'rom-com queen' title

Kate Hudson, who is known for her romantic comedies, revealed that she has "mixed" feelings about her "rom-com queen" title.

In a recent chat with Kylie Kelce on her the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast, the host asked Hudson whether she likes being called "the rom-com queen."

During Hudson's early stage of career, she starred in infamous rom-coms including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, You, Me and Dupree, Fool's Gold, and Bride Wars, and many more.

"It's a mixed feeling because — now that I'm older I love it," Hudson responded. "I think what happens when you have a very successful rom-com, it sort of becomes what people expect from you and want from you, and as an actor you're sort of like, 'Yeah, but I want to do a million different things.' "

The 45-year-old actress' breakout role was in musical drama Almost Famous released in 2000, for which Hudson received the Oscar nomination.

"As Hollywood goes, they love to put you in a box. They love it. And so I think when you're younger, you don't want to be pigeonholed into an idea that that's what you do. And the second you have success in a rom-com as a woman, it's like they just want you in that," Hudson added. "So it's like you love it, and then at the same time you're like, 'Yeah, but I want to do other things. I don't want to just do this all the time.' "

The actress made her debut as a singer-songwriter with her 2024 album Glorious.