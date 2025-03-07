 
Geo News

Kate Hudson shares 'mixed' feelings about her 'rom-com queen' title

Kate Hudson noted that she has more to offer other than comedy

By
Web Desk
|

March 07, 2025

Kate Hudson shares mixed feelings about her rom-com queen title
Kate Hudson shares 'mixed' feelings about her 'rom-com queen' title

Kate Hudson, who is known for her romantic comedies, revealed that she has "mixed" feelings about her "rom-com queen" title.

In a recent chat with Kylie Kelce on her the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast, the host asked Hudson whether she likes being called "the rom-com queen."

During Hudson's early stage of career, she starred in infamous rom-coms including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, You, Me and Dupree, Fool's Gold, and Bride Wars, and many more.

"It's a mixed feeling because — now that I'm older I love it," Hudson responded. "I think what happens when you have a very successful rom-com, it sort of becomes what people expect from you and want from you, and as an actor you're sort of like, 'Yeah, but I want to do a million different things.' "

The 45-year-old actress' breakout role was in musical drama Almost Famous released in 2000, for which Hudson received the Oscar nomination.

"As Hollywood goes, they love to put you in a box. They love it. And so I think when you're younger, you don't want to be pigeonholed into an idea that that's what you do. And the second you have success in a rom-com as a woman, it's like they just want you in that," Hudson added. "So it's like you love it, and then at the same time you're like, 'Yeah, but I want to do other things. I don't want to just do this all the time.' "

The actress made her debut as a singer-songwriter with her 2024 album Glorious. 

Khloe Kardashian denies surgery rumors while flaunting birthday corset
Khloe Kardashian denies surgery rumors while flaunting birthday corset
Meghan Markle strives for ‘storybook like domesticity' with new show video
Meghan Markle strives for ‘storybook like domesticity' with new show
Meghan Markle fixation on ‘having a castle' laid bare video
Meghan Markle fixation on ‘having a castle' laid bare
Pregnant Kylie Kelce reveals Jason's 'ridiculous' advice for first time dads
Pregnant Kylie Kelce reveals Jason's 'ridiculous' advice for first time dads
King Charles to release ‘music room' to mark Commonwealth Day video
King Charles to release ‘music room' to mark Commonwealth Day
Lady Gaga reveals Jo Calderone helped her understand what she wanted in men
Lady Gaga reveals Jo Calderone helped her understand what she wanted in men
Meghan Markle cooking show is an ‘ego trip not worth taking' video
Meghan Markle cooking show is an ‘ego trip not worth taking'
Benny Blanco tries makeup on fiancée Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco tries makeup on fiancée Selena Gomez