Meghan Markle receives support amid mounting backlash over new show

Meghan Markle has been receiving brutal criticism from royal fans and critics alike ever since she dropped her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The show was called "gormless lifestyle filler" by The Guardian, who also wrote that it was "so pointless it might be the Sussexes' last TV show.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph branded the series "insane" and an "exercise in narcissism,” and only gave it two star rating.

However, PR expert Renae Smith said she believes the show fits well with Meghan’s public image.

She said it reflects the aspirational lifestyle Meghan, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, promotes and is consistent with her brand.

Speaking with The Express, she said, "From a PR and brand perspective, the show is exactly what I expected: glossy, polished, and completely in line with Meghan’s carefully curated image.

"It leans heavily into her aspirational lifestyle branding - it’s warm, wholesome, completely over-acted (the smiles… they never end) and steeped in an almost storybook-like domesticity."

Sharing her own experience, the expert continued: "I guess I have a unique standpoint on this, having written my own TV show (aired in Asia/Australia), which I also co-hosted.

"What ended up on screen was nowhere near what I had envisioned. Meghan, on the other hand, seems to be exactly what we expect she is. There’s no real disparity between her social media and her show."

"The hyper-produced, opportunistic, aspirational aesthetic is the same across the board, which means that—love it or hate it - I would bet my life on the fact that this isn’t an act OR a brand decision. It’s her authentic brand, through and through.

"That’s why the criticism of it being “fake” is interesting—because, as I have mentioned before, I think she’s finally actually being consistent."