Jax Taylor shares sneak-peek into his healthy lifestyle

Jax Taylor is making strides toward a healthier lifestyle, just days after publicly addressing his long-standing struggle with cocaine addiction.

The 45-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum, whose real name is Jason Michael Cauchi, revealed on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast that he frequently used cocaine and drank excessively while filming the popular reality series.

He also disclosed that he has now been sober for 83 days.

According to Daily Mail, Taylor admitted, “I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23, and now I’m 45," calling addiction a “really tough sickness.”

He further revealed that the stress of his divorce from Brittany Cartwright led him to seek professional help, by saying, “I hit rock bottom and had to go to rehab.”

On Thursday, he shared a glimpse of his new routine via Instagram, posting a photo of a nutritious meal featuring grilled chicken and steamed broccoli.

Moreover, he captioned the post as, "Still bulking," along with a flexed bicep emoji.

Meanwhile, his former Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent acknowledged his journey, saying, “That is not easy to admit. This is his journey, and only he can speak on it.”

Additionally, Taylor previously checked into an inpatient mental health facility last summer and has expressed his commitment to staying sober.