Timothée Chalamet attends Knicks game solo while Kylie Jenner mourns loss

Timothée Chalamet was spotted courtside at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night, cheering for his beloved New York Knicks as they faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 29-year-old actor was accompanied by legendary filmmaker and fellow Knicks fan Spike Lee.

According to Daily Mail, Chalamet was dressed in a casual white t-shirt, zip-up jacket, and blue jogging pants, as he engaged in conversation with the 67-year-old director, both sharing their passion for the Knicks.

This marked the second time in a week that Chalamet has attended a game at the arena.

He was previously seen at a Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup, spending time with sports agent Rich Paul, as per the outlet.

However, Kylie Jenner has been notably absent from these recent public outings.

The 34-year-old celebrity stylist passed away in late February, and new reports suggest he had been “visibly unwell” prior to his death.

As per the publication, the reality star recently took to Instagram to express her grief, sharing that Guerrero’s death has significantly impacted her sleep.