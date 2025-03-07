Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding plans revealed

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have finalized some aspects of their wedding planning

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are happily planning their wedding.

“Selena can’t wait to marry Benny,” an insider told Life & Style.

Gomez and Blanco have done their prep to get married and recently purchased a $35 million Beverly Hills mansion which will be their “forever home.”

The mole revealed: “Selena envisions it as her and Benny’s forever home. They want to one day tell their kids about their fabulous backyard wedding with their friends and family!”

According to the source, the couple may have their wedding in their backyard.

However, the small space will limit the number of guests they can invite.

The source said: “Selena has so many friends and loved ones, she’s now having a hard time trying to finalize who’s invited!”

The Single Soon hitmaker has even found a reception dress, but “she still has to decide what she’ll walk down the aisle.”

The mole added, “They also need to set the date, pick flowers and figure out a color scheme. Selena’s pulled out her old wedding vision board for some inspiration!”

As for the ceremony, “It will be a blend of her Christian faith and Benny’s Jewish traditions,” shared the insider.

“They’ll write their own vows and inscribe something meaningful on each of their rings,” they added of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.