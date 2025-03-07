Post Malone spends time with new flame amid broken engagement rumors

Post Malone seems to have found new love!

On Thursday, TMZ uploaded a fan-captured clip of the Fortnight hitmaker sitting at a bar beside a woman, Christy Lee, who was all smiles while holding the artist’s arm.

This has fueled speculations of Malone no longer being with his fiancée, who is also the mother of his young daughter.

As Malone’s 2024 song, I Need Some Help could be heard playing in the background, written over the TikTok video was the caption: “Post Malone randomly showing up in your small hometown bar & saying hi to you.”

The video was filmed by a fan who was standing somewhere across the musician at a lower level of the establishment as Malone realized he was being filmed and waved at the camera.

Malone is usually keeps his private life under wraps; however, it is known that he did get engaged in 2022, revealing on the Call Her Daddy podcast that he had finally proposed to his partner, who has never been publicly identified.

"We’re not married — it was just a proposal," he told the host, adding, "I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said 'no.' She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did, and I was sober, and it was nice."

Then in May 2022 Post Malone revealed that he and his then-fiancée were expecting their first child together, whose birth was confirmed by the star in June 2022.