Jax Taylor shows surprising transformation following bombshell confession

Jax Taylor, known for his time on Vanderpump Rules, is set to embrace a healthier lifestyle as he is recovering from a 20-year cocaine addiction.

On Thursday, March 6, the 45-year-old reality star took to his Instagram Story and posted a picture of a healthy meal he made for himself.

The photo showed a plate with two grilled chicken breasts and some steamed broccoli.

He also had Oikos Pro yoghurt, a bag of organic black chia seeds, a Lean Body protein shake, a can of Liquid Death water, and a box of Zenshi sushi in his meal.

Sharing the snap with his 1.2 million followers, Taylor also added a caption to the picture with a flexed bicep emoji that read, "Still bulking.”

Notably, this came after The Valley star revealed on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast that he often would get high on cocaine and "drink too much" while on Vanderpump Rules.

He also shared that he has been sober for 83 days and is trying to live a healthier life.

For the unversed, the House of Villains alum went to an inpatient mental health facility while going through his divorce from Brittany Cartwright last summer.

It is pertinent to mention that Jax Taylor wanted to talk about why he went to the treatment centre, but he was not ready at that time, per sources.