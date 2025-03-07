 
Tom Cruise 'desperate to outsmart' Hollywood rival Brad Pitt

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's rivalry reportedly began when they co-starred in 'Interview With the Vampire'

March 07, 2025

Tom Cruise is reportedly obsessed with not only his own looks as he ages but also Brad Pitt’s.

Tom and Brad’s rumored feud goes back decades and reportedly began when they co-starred in 1994's Interview With the Vampire.

Now, a tipster says the Top Gun star isn’t happy with how he got ridiculed by fans for his “stretched face” in the Super Bowl commercial. On the other hand, Pitt was praised for his youthful and suave appearance in the Super Bowl commercial.

"Tom hated how Brad got all this fan praise for his youthful appearance in the Super Bowl ads while all he got was taunted for looking too plastic,” a mole told Radar Online.

"It touched a real nerve, as Tom prepped like crazy for the big day and knew they'd be going head to head, so to speak. He generally ignores rivals, but Pitt has always stuck in his craw as this self-appointed Hollywood golden boy,” they claimed.

They added of Tom Cruise: "It irks him that Brad somehow managed to age better. Tom is now doing a ton of research into Brad's beauty secrets. He's desperate to outsmart him and turn this around!"

